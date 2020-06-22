Invesco Mortgage Capital: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.62 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $10.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and investment costs, came to 49 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $4.46. A year ago, they were trading at $16.54.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IVR