Intra-Cellular: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents.

Intra-Cellular shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 59% in the last 12 months.

