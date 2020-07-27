Intevac: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Intevac Inc. (IVAC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $1.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The producer of manufacturing equipment used in the disk drive, solar, semiconductor and photonics industries posted revenue of $28.8 million in the period.

Intevac shares have declined 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.64, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IVAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IVAC