Intevac: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Intevac Inc. (IVAC) on Monday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The producer of manufacturing equipment used in the disk drive, solar, semiconductor and photonics industries posted revenue of $24.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $4.76. A year ago, they were trading at $6.40.

