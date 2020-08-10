International Flavors: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $86.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.36 per share.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

International Flavors shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $130.55, a rise of 7% in the last 12 months.

