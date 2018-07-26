Intel: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $5.01 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The world's largest chipmaker posted revenue of $16.96 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.91 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Intel expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.20. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.08.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $17.6 billion to $18.6 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $17.6 billion.

Intel expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.94 to $4.36 per share, with revenue ranging from $68.5 billion to $70.5 billion.

Intel shares have risen 13 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 6 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $52.16, an increase of 50 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INTC