Insulet: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) _ Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $4.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The maker of insulin infusion systems posted revenue of $159.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Insulet said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $165 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $667 million to $690 million.

Insulet shares have climbed 8.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $86.04, a decline of 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PODD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PODD