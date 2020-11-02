Inspire: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) _ Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Monday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Golden Valley, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 71 cents per share.

The maker of devices for treating obstructive sleep apnea posted revenue of $35.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.5 million.

Inspire expects full-year revenue in the range of $110 million to $112 million.

Inspire shares have climbed 64% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $121.75, a rise of 100% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSP