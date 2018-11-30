Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Dec. 3.

DiaMedica Therapeutics - Minneapolis, 4 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Proposed Nasdaq symbol: DMAC. Business: Phase 2 biotech targeting acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease.

MOGU - China, 4.8 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by Morgan Stanley/Credit Suisse. Proposed NYSE symbol: MOGU. Business: Tecent-backed online fashion marketplace in China.

Moderna - Cambridge, Mass., 21.7 million shares, priced $22-$24, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs. Proposed Nasdaq symbol: MRNA. Business: Biotech developing therapies based on its modified mRNA platform.

Synthorx - La Jolla, Calif., 9.1 million shares, priced $10-$12, managed by Jefferies/Leerink Partners. Proposed Nasdaq symbol: THOR. Business: Preclinical biotech developing immunotherapies for solid tumors and autoimmune disorders.