Ingredion: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) _ Ingredion Inc. (INGR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $105 million.

The Westchester, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.66 per share.

The food sweetener, starch and nutritional ingredient company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period.

Ingredion expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.60 to $6.90 per share.

Ingredion shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INGR