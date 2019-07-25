Independent Bank: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $10.7 million.

The bank, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said it had earnings of 46 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $47.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.7 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.6 million.

Independent Bank shares have risen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBCP