Immersion: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Immersion Corp. (IMMR) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.

The touch-based technology company posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period.

Immersion shares have declined 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.97, a decrease of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMMR