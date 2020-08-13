Ideal Power: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $833,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The power conversion technologies developer posted revenue of $6.5 million in the period.

Ideal Power shares have nearly tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.81, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

