Iconix: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $17.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.46. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The clothing brand licensing company posted revenue of $22.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.04. A year ago, they were trading at $1.34.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICON