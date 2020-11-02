IVERIC bio: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) on Monday reported a loss of $25.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

IVERIC bio shares have dropped 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 80% in the last 12 months.

