IPG: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

OXFORD, Mass. (AP) _ IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $75.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oxford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.40.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The high-powered laser maker posted revenue of $330.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $314.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $404 million, or $7.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.46 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, IPG said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $320 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $331.2 million.

IPG shares have climbed 21 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 41 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

