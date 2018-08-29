IF Bancorp: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) _ IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) on Wednesday reported net income of $497,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Watseka, Illinois, said it had earnings of 14 cents per share.

The savings and loan holding company posted revenue of $7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.7 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $21.6 million.

IF Bancorp shares have increased 26 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.87, a climb of 25 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IROQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IROQ