ICU Medical: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) _ ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $26.6 million.
The San Clemente, California-based company said it had profit of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.65 per share.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $307.5 million in the period.
ICU Medical shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $168.10, a decrease of 28% in the last 12 months.
