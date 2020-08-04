ICF: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 89 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $354 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $346.6 million.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.51 billion.

ICF shares have dropped 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $68.92, a drop of 15% in the last 12 months.

