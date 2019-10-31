ICE: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $529 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.34 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

ICE shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 22%. The stock has increased 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICE