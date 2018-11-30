https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/IBC-Advanced-Alloys-Fiscal-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13433594.php
IBC Advanced Alloys: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) _ IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Thursday reported a loss of $766,000 in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.
The maker of rare metal-based alloys posted revenue of $4.7 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at 21 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 18 cents.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAALF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAALF
View Comments