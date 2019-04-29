Huttig: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) on Monday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its first quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $197.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.85. A year ago, they were trading at $6.42.

