Huntington Bancshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $358 million.

The bank, based in Columbus, Ohio, said it had earnings of 32 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The regional bank holding company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.14 billion, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

Huntington Bancshares shares have risen 15 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 17 percent. The stock has dropped 7.5 percent in the last 12 months.

