Hudson Global: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The staffing company posted revenue of $17 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.75. A year ago, they were trading at $1.36.

