Hub Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $23.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 71 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The transportation management company posted revenue of $933 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $939.7 million.

Hub Group expects full-year earnings to be $3.25 to $3.40 per share.

Hub Group shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $41.62, a drop of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUBG