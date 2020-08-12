How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Wednesday, briefly inching the S&P 500 above its all-time closing high set before the coronavirus pandemic led to a historic market plunge.
The benchmark index had its eighth gain in nine days and ended within 0.2% of its record high from Feb. 19. Big technology stocks led the way higher once again. Health care and communication services stocks also had a strong showing. Financial stocks were the only laggards.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 46.66 points, or 1.4%, to 3,380.35.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 289.93 points, or 1%, to 27,976.84.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 229.42 points, or 2.1%, to 11,012.24.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 8.15 points, or 0.5%, to 1,583.25.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 29.07 points, or 0.9%.
The Dow is up 543.36 points, or 2%.
The Nasdaq is up 1.25 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 14.06 points, or 0.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 149.57 points, or 4.6%.
The Dow is down 561.60 points, or 2%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,039.63 points, or 22.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 85.22 points, or 5.1%.