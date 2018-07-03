How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak for the stock market.

Losses in technology companies and banks outweighed gains in health care stocks and elsewhere. Trading volume was light during the half-day trading session ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 13.49 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,713.22.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 132.36 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,174.82.

The Nasdaq lost 65.01 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,502.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 5.33 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,660.42.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 5.15 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow is down 96.59 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 7.63 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.35 points, or 1.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 39.61 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Dow is down 544.40 points, or 2.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 599.28 points, or 8.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 124.91 points, or 8.1 percent.