Houghton Mifflin: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $125.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of $1.01 per share.

The book publisher posted revenue of $241.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $213.8 million, or $1.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

Houghton Mifflin shares have fallen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMHC