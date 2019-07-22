HomeStreet: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The real estate lender posted revenue of $91.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $69 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.6 million.

HomeStreet shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $27.73, a decline of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

