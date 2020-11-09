Hill International: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Hill International Inc. (HIL) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $2.1 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The construction consultant posted revenue of $88.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.46. A year ago, they were trading at $3.02.

