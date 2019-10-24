Heritage Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $17.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Olympia, Washington-based company said it had net income of 48 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $63.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $58.7 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59 million.

Heritage Financial shares have declined roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.

