Heritage-Crystal Clean: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) _ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. (HCCI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $4 million.

The Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The cleaning and waste-management company posted revenue of $87.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.6 million.

Heritage-Crystal Clean shares have fallen 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.26, a fall of 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCCI