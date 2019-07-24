Heritage-Crystal Clean: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) _ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. (HCCI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.1 million.

The Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The cleaning and waste-management company posted revenue of $105 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.8 million.

Heritage-Crystal Clean shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.51, an increase of 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCCI