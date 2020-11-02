Henry Schein: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $141.7 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.03 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.44 billion.

Henry Schein shares have fallen nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSIC