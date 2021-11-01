Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks SETH BORENSTEIN, AP Science Writer Nov. 1, 2021 Updated: Nov. 1, 2021 2:04 p.m.
1 of37 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, greet U.S. President Joe Biden , at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Christopher Furlong/Pool via AP) Christopher Furlong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of37 President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
3 of37 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, greet India Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — World leaders turned up the heat and resorted to end-of-the-world rhetoric on Monday in an attempt to bring new urgency to sputtering international climate negotiations.
The metaphors were dramatic and mixed at the start of the talks, known as COP26. For British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, global warming was “a doomsday device” strapped to humanity. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told his colleagues that people are “digging our own graves.” And Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, speaking for vulnerable island nations, added moral thunder, warning leaders not to “allow the path of greed and selfishness to sow the seeds of our common destruction.”
Written By
SETH BORENSTEIN