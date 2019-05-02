Harvard Bioscience: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) _ Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Holliston, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The medical instruments maker posted revenue of $28.2 million in the period.

Harvard Bioscience expects full-year earnings in the range of 19 cents to 21 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.77. A year ago, they were trading at $5.70.

