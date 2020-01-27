HarborOne Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) _ HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.3 million.

The Brockton, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 8 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $57.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $46.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.3 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $170 million.

HarborOne Bancorp shares have increased almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.06, an increase of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HONE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HONE