HarborOne Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) _ HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $111,000.

The bank, based in Brockton, Massachusetts, said it had break-even earnings on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 9 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.4 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $138.1 million.

HarborOne Bancorp shares have fallen 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 19 percent in the last 12 months.

