Hanmi Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Hanmi Financial Corp. (HAFC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $15.5 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $63.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $51.1 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.1 million.

Hanmi Financial shares have decreased 10 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.25, a fall of slightly more than 5 percent in the last 12 months.

