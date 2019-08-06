Halozyme Therapeutics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $39.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.5 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $205 million to $215 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.15, a decline of almost 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HALO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HALO