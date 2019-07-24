HNI: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) _ HNI Corp. (HNI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $15.8 million.

The Muscatine, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The maker of office furniture and fireplaces posted revenue of $526 million in the period.

HNI expects full-year earnings to be $2.50 to $2.70 per share.

HNI shares have decreased 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $34.73, a drop of 21% in the last 12 months.

