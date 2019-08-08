HC2 Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $9.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 10 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $518.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.10. A year ago, they were trading at $5.80.

