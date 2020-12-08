H&R Block: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $223.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of $1.18. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 93 cents per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $176.6 million in the period.

H&R Block shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 14%. The stock has fallen 24% in the last 12 months.

