H&R Block: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $152.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 72 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $145.2 million in the period.

H&R Block shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 8 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $26.11, a decrease of 12 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRB