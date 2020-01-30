Griffon: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $10.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The garage door and building products maker posted revenue of $548.4 million in the period.

Griffon shares have risen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.01, an increase of 56% in the last 12 months.

