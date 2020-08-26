Greif: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) _ Greif Inc. (GEF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $20.7 million.

The Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

Greif expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.20 per share.

Greif shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $43.39, an increase of 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEF.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEF.B