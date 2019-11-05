Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $8 million.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 14 cents per share.

The provider of dredging and dock-contracting services posted revenue of $169.8 million in the period.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares have risen 58% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 76% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLDD