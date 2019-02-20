Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery declined 5 cents at $4.9660 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .80 cent at $3.7240 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 2.20 cents at $2.7420 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was unchanged at 9.0260 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 1.60 cents at $1.2798 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose .40 cent at $1.4328 a pound; Apr. lean hogs fell 2.50 cents at .5652 a pound.