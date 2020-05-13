Grains mostly lower,livestock lower

Wheat for May lost 11.25 cents at 5.1050 a bushel; May. corn fell 3.50 cents at 3.2025 a bushel, May oats was up 1.25 cents at $3.22 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 13.25 cents at $8.36 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle lost 3.30 cents at $.9387 a pound; May feeder cattle fell 2 cents at $1.1.2530 a pound; while May. lean hogs was off .02 cent at $.68 a pound.