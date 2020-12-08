Grains mostly lower and livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. fell 7.50 cents at 5.6375 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.50 cents at 4.17 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 5.75 cents at $3.3025 a bushel; while Jan. soybeas lost 12.75 cents at $11.4575 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .15 cents at $1.0785 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .23 cent at $1.3757 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .05 cent at $.6455 a pound.